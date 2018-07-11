News digest: TCS results, ease of doing biz, LIC-IDBI Bank deal, and more

-
LIC to make open offer to IDBI Bank shareholders
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India will not be given any relaxation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) takeover code and will have to make an open offer to the stakeholders of state-owned IDBI Bank. Read more.
Sebi launches proceedings against ICICI Prudential MF
As Zomato brought in its 10th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, there were no parties at its offices, nor was there any alcohol for employees to let loose and enjoy, as had been its tradition over the previous nine years. Read more.
