Tech Mahindra to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for employees globally

Tech Mahindra, today announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all its associates globally.

has urged all its associates to register themselves for vaccination through the government app - CoWIN/Aarogya Setu, and follow the mandated process. Currently, has over with 121,900 professionals across 90 countries.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head - Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “I am delighted to announce that as part of our associate well-being program, we at Tech Mahindra, will reimburse the vaccine cost for all our associates globally.”

has also launched ‘Mhealthy’, a comprehensive Covid-19 risk screening test to test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health stats for Covid-19 co-morbidities. By generating real-time reports, the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy, making it a safe place to work.