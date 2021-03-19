Tech Mahindra to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for employees globally

-
Tech Mahindra, today announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all its associates globally.
Tech Mahindra has urged all its associates to register themselves for vaccination through the government app - CoWIN/Aarogya Setu, and follow the mandated process. Currently, Tech Mahindra has over with 121,900 professionals across 90 countries.
Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head - Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “I am delighted to announce that as part of our associate well-being program, we at Tech Mahindra, will reimburse the vaccine cost for all our associates globally.”
Tech Mahindra has also launched ‘Mhealthy’, a comprehensive Covid-19 risk screening test to test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health stats for Covid-19 co-morbidities. By generating real-time reports, the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy, making it a safe place to work.
