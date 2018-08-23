JUST IN
Telangana IT minister meets Whatsapp CEO Chris Daniels in Hyderabad

Facebook, which owns the messaging and voice over IP service company, has its India development center in Hyderabad

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Chris Daniels with K T Rama Rao

Visiting WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels on Thursday met Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad. While the purpose of his Hyderabad visit was not shared by the company, Rao's office informed that the minister had pitched the case of the city for setting up of WhatsApp's upcoming customer service operations centre.

It may be recalled that the social networking platform Facebook, which owns the messaging and voice over IP service company, already has its India development centre in Hyderabad. According to the minister's office, Facebook's head of public policy division Shivnath Thukral was also present at the meeting.
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 22:08 IST

