Telangana IT minister meets Whatsapp CEO Chris Daniels in Hyderabad

Visiting CEO Chris Daniels on Thursday met IT minister in Hyderabad. While the purpose of his Hyderabad visit was not shared by the company, Rao's office informed that the minister had pitched the case of the city for setting up of WhatsApp's upcoming customer service operations centre.

It may be recalled that the social networking platform Facebook, which owns the messaging and voice over IP service company, already has its India development centre in Hyderabad. According to the minister's office, Facebook's head of public policy division Shivnath Thukral was also present at the meeting.