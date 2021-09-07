'Testing patience': SC gives govt a week to fill vacancies in tribunals

-
The Supreme Court Monday said the Centre was testing its “patience” and "emasculating" tribunals by not appointing officials to the quasi-judicial bodies which are facing severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members and sought action on the matter by September 13.
Asserting that it did not want any confrontation with the government, a special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked the Centre to make some appointments to the tribunals before next Monday.
“There is no respect for the judgements of this court. This is what we are feeling. You are testing our patience. Last time, you made a statement that some persons have been appointed. Where are they appointed,” the CJI said.
