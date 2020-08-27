The chance to tame Covid-19 pandemic squandered after a good start

A data-driven statistical model for Covid-19, called Adaptive Control, has shown that India was successful in controlling the spread of the infection in the second week of August. But the situation worsened again in the third week, and now remains critical.

The model calculates the dynamic reproductive rate, or Rt, which shows how the Ro — number of new people infected per infected person — is changing over time. The model shows that Rt rose in India after July 15, when the number of confirmed cases crossed one million. This was a sign that the two-million mark would be ...