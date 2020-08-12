The faraway doctor: Covid-19 pandemic proves boom time for telemedicine

Vidyun Sahay, a Delhi-based techie, developed a severe eye infection during the lockdown. Not keen on visiting his ophthalmologist in the time of Covid-19, he called the doctor on phone. The consultation took place on a WhatsApp video call with the doctor later sending him a picture of the prescription.

Sahay paid for the consult online. With people wary of going to hospital, and hospitals themselves stretched, online health consultation, or telemedicine, has gained currency in India in the last few months. Online portal Practo says its teleconsultation increased by 500 per cent ...