The modern Indian groom's outfit marries tradition with global influences

The Indian man went for “smart” in suits, “cool” in casuals and “simple” in traditional wear. There was a classic look for every occasion, which, he was repeatedly told, made him the “complete man”. Enduring stereotypes kept him from experimenting.

Then he found the courage to borrow from a woman’s closet — that repository of all things beautiful. What started, perhaps, with an innocuous scarf has turned his wardrobe upside down. Prints, florals, drapes and layers have all arrived. Just in time for the wedding ...