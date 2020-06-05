The pandemic is finding eloquent expression in India's folk art traditions

Artist Gurupada Chitrakar’s visualisation of the coronavirus is a big-haired, wide-mouthed lively creature with its tongue sticking out. Alongside an arresting combination of turquoise and orange for his portrait of the virus, the National Award-winning pat painter and singer from Midnapur, West Bengal, presents this painting with a pater gaan (song of the pat).

The song, recorded by his son on a camera phone, is available on Dastkari Haat Samiti’s Facebook page. It goes like this: Amra sabdhani obolombon korbo, virus ashte debo na (We will take precautions and we won’t let ...