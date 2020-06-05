JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

The honeymooners who organised a train that helped others get home too
Business Standard

The pandemic is finding eloquent expression in India's folk art traditions

Contemporary works by folk artists are increasingly documenting the pandemic, relaying, through the songs of bards and works in colour, ways to keep oneself safe.

Topics
art collection | Paintings

Nikita Puri  |  New Delhi 

Artist Gurupada Chitrakar’s visualisation of the coronavirus is a big-haired, wide-mouthed lively creature with its tongue sticking out. Alongside an arresting combination of turquoise and orange for his portrait of the virus, the National Award-winning pat painter and singer from Midnapur, West Bengal, presents this painting with a pater gaan (song of the pat).

The song, recorded by his son on a camera phone, is available on Dastkari Haat Samiti’s Facebook page. It goes like this: Amra sabdhani obolombon korbo, virus ashte debo na (We will take precautions and we won’t let ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 20:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU