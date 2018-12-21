The rise of 'athleisure' points to a broader cultural shift in India

The story goes that modern “athleisure”, as explained in a recent piece in The Atlantic, was born when a chap named Chip Wilson made his way to a yoga class and was struck not so much by the asanas but by what his instructor was wearing: a pair of fitted spandex pants that looked effortlessly stylish and supremely comfortable. The year was 1997, and the following summer, Wilson started mass-manufacturing those very yoga pants.

The label was called Lululemon. Two decades later, the trend has taken America by storm — hoodies, sneakers, joggers, jumpsuits and bomber ...