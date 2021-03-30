The second wave: Covid cases going up, Thane opts for 'limited lockdowns'

Mayur Mishra, who runs a mattress shop outside Varthak Nagar, a containment zone in Thane, is a worried man. He has not had a single customer for the last three days. “I don’t know how I will pay my rent (Rs 10,000 a month),” he says.

He could not pay it during the lockdown. “The owner says I need to repay it in instalments. Even if I return to my hometown, I will need to pay the house rent.” Mishra was among the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who had gone back to their hometown from Mumbai and nearby areas during the lockdown. ...