The Surrogacy Bill is an assault on the idea of a progressive nation

A cake with two candles appears in the Kumar household at least once a month. There’s no reason for it, call it an “unbirthday cake”, like at the Mad Hatter’s tea party. “My babies love it.

It’s one of those exciting moments for them,” says Rakesh Kumar, a globetrotting marketing consultant with roots in Delhi and offices in Dubai and Singapore. Kumar has two children, both of them born through surrogacy. Surrogacy is a process supported by a legal agreement that involves a woman agreeing to be impregnated to carry someone else's baby to term ...