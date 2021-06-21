The unholy side of Kumbh Mela amid a deadly second wave of coronavirus

The Mahakumbh Mela in Haridwar was said to be a super-spreader of the Corona virus in more than one way. First, tens of thousands of mask-less devotees took a holy bath in a small space at Har-Ki-Pauri on the occasion of many big festivals like Baisakhi. When these people went home, thousands of them tested Corona-positive.

But this was not the only blunder. A new inquiry report has revealed that fake negative Covid-19 reports were issued in large numbers at the Kumbh Mela in order to meet the daily requirement of 50,000 tests under the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court. The ...