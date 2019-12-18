There's a 250-year wait for the economic gender gap to close: WEF report

If you’re a woman wondering how long you’ll have to wait for the same economic opportunities as your male counterparts, the answer could be more than two and a half centuries, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Report 2020.

The economic will take 257 years to close, the WEF said, even more than the 202 years it predicted in 2018.

The report shows the overall gender parity will not be attained for 99.5 years. In 2018, it was 108 years.

Globally, gender parity stands at 68.6% and the bottom 10 countries have closed just 40% of the



