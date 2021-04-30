There will be no vaccination in Mumbai for three days, announces BMC

-
ALSO READ
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Covid vaccine, price and availability after May 1: All you need to know
Second Covid wave: No panic exodus but migrants cautious amid fresh curbs
Second Covid wave: Migrants going back can spice up panchayat polls in UP
-
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that there would be no vaccination for people above 45 years between Friday and Sunday.
Vaccination has been suspended for three days because of non-availability of vaccine stock.
The launch of vaccination drive for those in 18-45 age group, too, has been deferred for now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU