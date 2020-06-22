JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre praises BMC as Dharavi's Covid-19 growth rate falls to 1%
Business Standard

Thirteen NHRC employees test positive for Covid-19 in last ten days

The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi

Topics
Coronavirus | National Human Rights Commission | Lockdown

Press Trust of India 

Coronavirus
Amritsar: A medic collects samples from a man for COVID-19 swab tests at Civil Hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Amritsar, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)(

Thirteen employees of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), including some senior officials, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past ten days, sources said on Sunday.

The NHRC office is located in the six-storeyed Manavadhikar Bhawan in INA area in south Delhi.

“Thirteen employees have tested positive for Covid-19, including some senior officials. We have informed the surveillance team of the government. Many people have gone into home isolation already and full contacting-tracing is being done,” a source said.

Sources said these cases have come up in the last ten days, adding that several employees were coming to office after the lockdown was eased.

"From Wednesday-Friday this week, floor nos. 5 and 6 were closed for sanitisation. Maximum cases have been reported from floor no. 5," the source said.

Recently, a team of NHRC, led by its member, had visited the LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, for on-spot inspection.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 01:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU