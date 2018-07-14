This is how modern world stress is taking a toll on pregnant women

Stresses of the modern world may be driving the increase, said the study’s lead author Rebecca Pearson, a lecturer in psychiatric epidemiology at the University of Bristol in the UK.

“Our data suggest that the symptoms driving the increase in total scores were those related to feeling overwhelmed and stress and rather than feelings of being down and unmotivated,” Pearson said. “This supports theories that it is potentially a consequence of the fast-paced modern world.”

While is a well-known problem, in the past decade there’s been a paradigm shift to recognizing that symptoms usually appear before the baby is born, said Priya Gopalan, chief of psychiatry at Magee-Womens Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.





ALSO READ: Lost Connections: Why depression has almost nothing to do with faulty brain

“What we traditionally called actually starts in the third trimester,” said Gopalan, who is not affiliated with the new research. “The paradigm shift has done away with all the myths that have been perpetuated about pregnancy being a happy time for all moms.”

As reported in JAMA Network Open, Pearson’s team compared 2,390 women who had babies in the early 1990s to 180 women of the next generation who were either daughters of the original group or were partners of sons of the original group. The average age in both sets of women was about 22 or 23 years.



ALSO READ: Anaemia crisis in Indian women: Delaying pregnancy, using toilets can help

Among the older generation, 408, or 17 percent, had high scores on screening tests, as compared to 45, or 25 percent, of the current generation.

Daughters of women who became depressed during pregnancy had an especially high risk of developing prenatal depression themselves. In fact, they were three times as likely to develop prenatal depression as women with mothers who did not become depressed in pregnancy.

Factors that Pearson suspects are driving higher rates of depression in the younger generation include, “the rise in the female work force putting pressures on young women to juggle families and careers, social media and the internet , which can increase social comparisons and information overload, financial pressures, especially house prices and the need for joint incomes to afford life in the UK, and less family and community support and increased pressures on intimate partner relationships.”



ALSO READ: Mother's stress during pregnancy is bad for unborn kid, says study

Are findings in British women applicable to American women? “Absolutely,” Gopalan said. “We have definitely seen increased rates of depression over time. This is a thing in the U S as well.”

Gopalan and other experts now recommend that women who develop depression during pregnancy get treatment, including medication if needed, to protect both the women’s and that of their babies.