Three more firms to launch home testing kits for coronavirus: ICMR chief

Rapid Antigen Tests for coronavirus should be conducted in large numbers as it gives results quickly, which will in turn help in isolating patients during early stages of the disease, Dr Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.
Addressing a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, the ICMR chief said that the government is targeting 2.5 million tests by the end of this month and 4.5 million tests by the end of June.
Dr Bhargava further said he expects home testing kit to be available within three-four days and three more companies are expected to launch self testing kits for coronavirus.
More of Rapid Antigen Tests should be done because you can get results rapidly and then isolate the patient quickly: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/hYC0LjH4CO— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
Mylab Discovery Solutions has won approval for India's first self-use rapid test. The Pune-based company’s CoviSelf test can be used by symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts. It costs Rs 250 per kit and gives results in 15 minutes.
MyLab has said the test will be available for use next week in more than 700,000 pharmacies across India.
Explaining the process of how to use the test kit, the ICMR chief said: "Step 1 is that you buy the test kit from a chemist; Step 2- download mobile app; Step 3- conduct the test at home; step 4- click mobile image and upload, test result will be given. Within 3-4 days this should be available in the market."
MyLab’s self-use kit will cost Rs 250 and will be available for purchase at all major pharmacies without a prescription.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU