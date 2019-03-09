Through plays and poetry, artistes unite against hate politics of our times

“Agar ab bhinahibologe, toh kab bologe (If you don’t speak up now, when will you speak up)?” These were the first few words I heard as I entered 15 August Park at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Before I could stop and take a moment to reflect on what I had heard, I was in the midst of artistic anarchy, with poetry being recited close to where I stood, hip-hop playing on the other end of the park, a man walking around with a sack covering everything but his legs, and a lot of people from diverse backgrounds hopping from one spot to the other to engage with different ...