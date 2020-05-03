Time to re-open Delhi, have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal

Even as Covid-19 cases across India went past the 40,000 mark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the capital would ease some restrictions starting Monday. He said it was time for Delhi to re-open and people to be ready to live with



Kejriwal said, "We will not be able to sustain the for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 crore in April last year to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?

The chief minister said while Delhi govt offices engaged in essential services would be allowed to function with full strength, private offices would be allowed to open with 33 per cent strength.

While malls, cinema halls, salons, market complexes and Delhi Metro would remain shut, he said, shops selling essentials would continue to be open, as also e-commerce, but only for essential goods. Kejriwal said that maids, plumbers and electricians would also be allowed to return to work.

Kejriwal further said that flights, Delhi Metro and buses would continue to remain suspended in the capital.

The Delhi chief minister also said that he would suggest to the Centre to declare only containment areas in the city as red zones and not entire districts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi govt has also decided to take strict action against those found spitting at public places.