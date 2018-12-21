To attract more Chinese travellers, India extends e-visa facility

India has further liberalised its for by extending e-visa facility for the conference and medical attendants as part of its efforts to attract more tourists from China.



Despite special measures like e-visas only 240,000 Chinese tourists visited India last year against 1.4 million Indians visiting China.



Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons, accompanied by about 20 Indian tour operators, conducted special campaigns in Beijing, Wuhan and Shanghai in August as part of India's efforts to attract more Chinese tourists to the country.



On Thursday, the in Beijing announced that the Indian government has extended the e-visa facility for conference and medical attendant also.



Previously those attending conferences in India needed to get clearances from New Delhi to get visas.