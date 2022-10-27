JUST IN
Top Headlines: Passenger vehicle sales up, legal power to CCI and more
Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe organisation for $ 20 million
1 person dead, 6 injured after household cylinder explosion in Hyderabad
Turkey assisted Pakistan in setting up secret cyber-army against US, India
J-K: Shopian admin says no migration; Kashmiri Pandits reject claim
PM Modi to pay tribute to unsung heroes at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan
Drones to monitor illegal prawn ponds in Odisha wetlands in 4 districts
Why was this Diwali in Delhi the cleanest in years?
What is a 'dirty' bomb?
Two new Indian beaches from Lakshadweep receive 'Blue Flag' certification
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe organisation for $ 20 million
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Passenger vehicle sales up, legal power to CCI and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
passenger vehicle sales | CCI | Facebook

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Centre plans to provide legal power to CCI ahead of merger with NAA

The Union government is working on enhancing legal powers for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by amending some key provisions of anti-profiteering regulations on goods and services tax (GST), thus preparing the soil for two regulators to merge. Read more...

https://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/centre-plans-to-provide-legal-power-to-cci-ahead-of-merger-with-naa-122102600807_1.html

Earth on track to warm above 2C despite climate action, claims report

Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, according to a new report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Read more...

https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/earth-on-track-to-warm-above-2c-despite-climate-action-claims-report-122102600920_1.html

Zee, Sony agree to sell three Hindi channels to address CCI concerns

Sony India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) have agreed to sell three Hindi channels--Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic--to address anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed merger. Read more...

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/zee-sony-agree-to-sell-three-hindi-channels-to-address-cci-concerns-122102600877_1.html

Passenger vehicle makers cheer as sales jump in month-long festival season

The month-long festival season that ended on Wednesday brought cheer to passenger vehicle makers as sales rose, buoyed by strong demand. Read more...

https://www.business-standard.com/article/automobile/albeit-chip-shortage-carmakers-end-the-festive-season-on-a-high-note-122102600848_1.html

Meta misses profit expectations as Q3 sales slip 4%, net income falls 52%

In the third quarter, Meta was buffeted by a widespread ad-spending downturn, posting a 4 per cent year-over-year revenue loss, while missing Wall Street estimates on the bottom line as significant metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings, reported Variety. Read more...

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/facebook-parent-company-meta-sees-sales-decline-by-4-in-third-quarter-122102700066_1.html

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on passenger vehicle sales

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU