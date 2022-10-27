Top Headlines: Passenger vehicle sales up, legal power to CCI and more

Centre plans to provide legal power to ahead of merger with NAA

The Union government is working on enhancing legal powers for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by amending some key provisions of anti-profiteering regulations on goods and services tax (GST), thus preparing the soil for two regulators to merge.

Earth on track to warm above 2C despite climate action, claims report

Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren't enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, according to a new report from the United Nations Framework Convention on.

Zee, Sony agree to sell three Hindi channels to address concerns

and Enterprises (ZEEL) have agreed to sell three Hindi channels--Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic--to address anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed merger.

Passenger vehicle makers cheer as sales jump in month-long festival season

The month-long festival season that ended on Wednesday brought cheer to passenger vehicle makers as sales rose, buoyed by strong demand.

Meta misses profit expectations as Q3 sales slip 4%, net income falls 52%

In the third quarter, Meta was buffeted by a widespread ad-spending downturn, posting a 4 per cent year-over-year revenue loss, while missing Wall Street estimates on the bottom line as significant metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings, reported Variety.

