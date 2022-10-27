Top Headlines: Passenger vehicle sales up, legal power to CCI and more

-
ALSO READ
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
Zee is in talks with CCI to get approval for merger with Sony Entertainment
99.99% of Zee Entertainment shareholders vote for merger with Sony
Sony Bravia X75K smart TV review: Audio-visual mismatch subdues experience
Zee Entertainment dips 6% amid reports of CCI scrutiny over Sony deal
-
Centre plans to provide legal power to CCI ahead of merger with NAA
The Union government is working on enhancing legal powers for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by amending some key provisions of anti-profiteering regulations on goods and services tax (GST), thus preparing the soil for two regulators to merge. Read more...
https://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/centre-plans-to-provide-legal-power-to-cci-ahead-of-merger-with-naa-122102600807_1.html
Earth on track to warm above 2C despite climate action, claims report
Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, according to a new report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Read more...
https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/earth-on-track-to-warm-above-2c-despite-climate-action-claims-report-122102600920_1.html
Zee, Sony agree to sell three Hindi channels to address CCI concerns
Sony India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) have agreed to sell three Hindi channels--Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic--to address anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed merger. Read more...
https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/zee-sony-agree-to-sell-three-hindi-channels-to-address-cci-concerns-122102600877_1.html
Passenger vehicle makers cheer as sales jump in month-long festival season
The month-long festival season that ended on Wednesday brought cheer to passenger vehicle makers as sales rose, buoyed by strong demand. Read more...
https://www.business-standard.com/article/automobile/albeit-chip-shortage-carmakers-end-the-festive-season-on-a-high-note-122102600848_1.html
Meta misses profit expectations as Q3 sales slip 4%, net income falls 52%
In the third quarter, Meta was buffeted by a widespread ad-spending downturn, posting a 4 per cent year-over-year revenue loss, while missing Wall Street estimates on the bottom line as significant metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings, reported Variety. Read more...
https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/facebook-parent-company-meta-sees-sales-decline-by-4-in-third-quarter-122102700066_1.html
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU