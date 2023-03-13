Top headlines: Adani-Hindenburg saga continues, SVB crisis, and more

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Over dozen involved in short-selling under lens

More than a dozen entities, both domestic and foreign, had come under the regulatory glare over alleged short-selling before and after the publication of the Hindenburg research report against Adani Group, two people familiar with the development said. Read more

SVB depositors will have access to their money starting Monday: Yellen

In a step aimed at protecting the US economy by strengthening public confidence in the country's banking system, the Biden administration announced that depositors of the Bank will have access to their money from Monday. Read more

As surges, Indian carriers grapple with grounded planes

Aviation is one of the sectors that lost no time in taking off after the Covid-19 pandemic. Naturally, airlines are in a rush to increase flights, expand networks, and augment capacity. However, they are hobbled by the aircraft in their fleet that remain “grounded”. Read more

relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15

The government is likely to exempt certain categories of investors — such as those registered with regulatory authorities and whose chances of circulating unaccounted money are low — from the so-called . Read more

2023: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film award

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. Read more