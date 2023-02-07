Top headlines: Quake kills 4,000 in Turkey, Syria, Vi eyes come back

-
Cosmea-Piramal consortium pulls out of Reliance Capital's bidding
CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process
Vodafone Idea zooms 9% on heavy volumes, hits highest level since May
Banks unwilling to extend new credit to Voda Idea without promoter funding
Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call
Vodafone Idea plans to get back in the game but fundraising a challenge
Vodafone-Idea is working on a multi-pronged strategy to begin its long journey to get back in the game but much hinges on how much money it can raise following the government’s decision to go for equity conversion last week. Read more
How an easy govt timeline on green hydrogen provides a breather to Adani
Of the myriad projects across infrastructure and energy for which the Adani Group has plans, those for green energy are at their most nascent stage. If the crippling of its market cap last week forces the group to cut back on the scale or extend the timelines of its projects, plans to scale up production of green hydrogen could well be the easiest to clip. Read more
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after massive earthquake kills 4,000
Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Read more
Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector
To create a research-driven pharmaceutical (pharma) and lifesciences ecosystem, and move up the value chain in the global pharma scene, the Centre is working actively on rolling out a research-linked incentive (RLI) scheme for the sector. Read more
Reliance Capital lenders approach NCLAT over 2nd round of auction
Reliance Capital lenders have approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to seek a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, presently going through the insolvency resolution process. Read more
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 08:15 IST
