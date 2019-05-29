Top 10 biz headlines: Airtel Africa IPO, Adani offer for Jaypee, and more

8. Flipkart rejigs fashion arm Myntra, brings Jabong employees into its fold

9. Under IBC, 378 companies owing Rs 2.5 lakh crore sent for liquidation



10. Piramal Capital offloads Rs 2,000-cr loan exposure in Lodha to Goldman Sachs unit

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd has sold its Rs 2,000-crore loan exposure to Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd to a unit of Goldman Sachs.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), as many as 378 companies with total creditor claims of Rs 2,57,642 crore have so far been sent into liquidation, reported