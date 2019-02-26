Top 10 biz headlines: RBI's eyes on bank CEO pay, relief for IL&FS & more

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS crisis: MCA seeks relaxation in provisions of the Companies Act
Shareholders skip IL&FS rights issue, to wait for clarity on board's plans
Beleaguered IL&FS defaults on ICD payments worth Rs 1.72 billion
Here's how the IL&FS crisis spread to NBFC stocks in Indian markets
IL&FS crisis: Microfinance sector likely to take a hit on cash crunch
-
RBI proposes to rein in compensation packages of private bank CEOs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed inserting a clause in compensation packages of private bank chief executive officers (CEO) that would allow for a penalty if the bank concerned underreports bad debt or provision beyond the central bank’s tolerance. Read more...
Adani group forays into airport sector; wins bid to operate 5 airports
The Adani group has won five out of the six airports being privatised by the Modi government. On Monday when the financial bids were opened, the Adani group outbid its competitors to win Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Mangalore and Jaipur. Read more...
IL&FS, subsidiaries can be declared NPAs only after nod, says NCLAT
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday ruled that accounts of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries could not be classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) without approval from the tribunal. Click HERE to read more.
WhatsApp completes a decade of operations: How it signed up 1.5 bn people
As WhatsApp completes 10 years of operations, the Facebook-owned messaging service continues to be one of the most powerful platforms globally as well as in India. Read on...
Jet will re-emerge as a robust airline: Goyal, Etihad CEO in joint message
Jet Airways and Etihad Airways are working together on a resolution plan to make the airline robust and viable, the two airlines said in a joint statement on Monday. Read more...
Hike in minimum pension for subscribers will need budgetary support: EPFO
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed the government that the minimum pension for its subscribers may be doubled to Rs 2,000 per month with budgetary support. Click HERE to read more.
Sebi may finalise surplus funds transfer, cut intermediaries' fees on Mar 1
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s move to introduce a new payment system to bring down listing time is facing teething problems. Starting January 2019, Sebi has allowed retail investors to make initial public offering (IPO) payments through Unified Payments Interface, or UPI. Read on...
Cognizant-L&T case: Co-conspirator is from Indian firm, says SEC
As part of the probe, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also named an Indian construction company executive as co-conspirator in the 2016 Cognizant bribery case, according to a Livemint report.
Only 30% Indians fully trust their partners on money matters
Only three out of 10 people completely trust their partners on money matters, according to an Economic Times report.
Indian firms moving fast on road to Industry 4.0
Although India is yet to have a solid footprint on the global map of digital manufacturing transformation, a dozen-odd companies in the country are moving fast in this field, according to the World Economic Forum white-paper released last month in collaboration with McKinsey, reports Hindu Business Line.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU