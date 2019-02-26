Top 10 biz headlines: RBI's eyes on bank CEO pay, relief for IL&FS & more

proposes to rein in compensation packages of private bank CEOs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed inserting a clause in compensation packages of private bank chief executive officers (CEO) that would allow for a penalty if the bank concerned underreports bad debt or provision beyond the central bank’s tolerance. Read more...

forays into airport sector; wins bid to operate 5 airports

The has won five out of the six airports being privatised by the Modi government. On Monday when the financial bids were opened, the outbid its competitors to win Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Mangalore and Jaipur. Read more...

IL&FS, subsidiaries can be declared NPAs only after nod, says NCLAT

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday ruled that accounts of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries could not be classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) without approval from the tribunal. Click HERE to read more.

completes a decade of operations: How it signed up 1.5 bn people

As completes 10 years of operations, the Facebook-owned messaging service continues to be one of the most powerful platforms globally as well as in India. Read on...

Jet will re-emerge as a robust airline: Goyal, CEO in joint message

and Airways are working together on a resolution plan to make the airline robust and viable, the two airlines said in a joint statement on Monday. Read more...

Hike in minimum pension for subscribers will need budgetary support: EPFO

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed the government that the minimum pension for its subscribers may be doubled to Rs 2,000 per month with budgetary support. Click HERE to read more.

Sebi may finalise surplus funds transfer, cut intermediaries' fees on Mar 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s move to introduce a new payment system to bring down listing time is facing teething problems. Starting January 2019, Sebi has allowed retail investors to make initial public offering (IPO) payments through Unified Payments Interface, or UPI. Read on...

Cognizant-L&T case: Co-conspirator is from Indian firm, says SEC

As part of the probe, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also named an Indian construction company executive as co-conspirator in the 2016 Cognizant bribery case, according to a Livemint report.

Only 30% Indians fully trust their partners on money matters

Only three out of 10 people completely trust their partners on money matters, according to an Economic Times report.

Indian firms moving fast on road to Industry 4.0

Although India is yet to have a solid footprint on the global map of digital manufacturing transformation, a dozen-odd companies in the country are moving fast in this field, according to the World Economic Forum white-paper released last month in collaboration with McKinsey, reports Hindu Business Line.