Top 10 business headlines: Nitin Johri arrested, VAHAN big data, and more

NSE considers caps on Nifty's sector weights; move may hit financial stocks

NSE is considering capping sectoral weights in the benchmark Nifty50 index, a move that could trigger a sell-off in financial stocks. Read on...

lenders reject Suraksha bid; NBCC top choice for homebuyers

The wait for the 25,000-odd homebuyers of the beleaguered Jaypee Group projects is set to become longer. Read on...

Govt likely to allot Jet Airways' overseas traffic rights to other airlines

Domestic airlines have sought the government’s nod to start flights to Dubai, Singapore and other destinations using traffic rights held by Read on...

reports lowest volume growth in six quarters as rural show disappoints

HUL, the country’s largest consumer goods company, reported its lowest volume growth in six quarters for the January-March period, on the back of moderation in rural demand. Read on...

Former Bhushan Steel CFO Nitin Johri arrested for fraudulent practices

has arrested former chief financial officer of Bhushan Steel Nittin Johri for fraudulent activities, including filing false documents with various banks, according to sources. Read on...

Liquidity crunch, low food contributed to rural slowdown: CMD

navigated a challenging March quarter as the sector witnessed a slowdown. In a press conference, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta responded to questions from Viveat Susan Pinto on what lies ahead for the company. Read on...

EPFO exposure to RCap at Rs 2,500 crore, LIC's Rs 3,900 crore: Report

EPFO has an exposure of Rs 2,500 crore to Reliance Capital which is facing liquidity problems with its cash and bank balances falling to Rs 11 crore as on March 18, 2019. Read on...

8.5% interest rate for AAA-rated REC bonds stirs up market participants

The deal is unusual because just two days ago, NTPC, another AAA-rated government firm, raised a three-year fund at 7.93%. Read on...





Despite Shoppers Stop’s (SSL) optically expensive valuations, the stock is a good pick

Shoppers Stop’s (SSL) margins showed some signs of improvement in spite of a subdued top-line performance in Q4 FY19. Network expansion, a change in product portfolio and measures to attract more store footfalls should work in favour of the company. Despite its optically expensive valuations, the stock is a good pick, reports Moneycontrol.

Now, only Indian firms can access VAHAN big data and for a fee

Now, only Indian firms can access VAHAN big data and for a fee, reports Hindu BusinessLine.