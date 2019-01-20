Top 10 business headlines: RIL's e-commerce biz, HDFC Bank profit, and more

Jet's lenders awaiting decision on exemptions to Etihad: SBI chairman

The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders has not rejected Etihad Airways' bailout offer for financially stressed and is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) decision on granting exemptions to the foreign player, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Saturday.

RIL's e-commerce business may turn out to be more than an online play

The e-commerce business of Reliance Industries (RIL) may not be disruptive just for the online majors, but could make the entire retail industry across B2B and B2C—acronyms used to describe the wholesale and mass retail operations — sit up.

turns down L&T's Rs 9,000-cr share buyback citing compliance issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has denied approval to Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) Rs 9,000-crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.

Rs 14,300-cr fraud: Centre issues order to sack two PNB executive directors

The central government has sacked two Punjab Bank (PNB) executive directors (EDs) for their alleged involvement in the Rs 14,300-crore fraud by a group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The incident came to light a year back.

Jio sales points, petrol pump outlets spur Reliance Retail's revenues

Reliance Industries' December quarter numbers, released on Thursday, were mainly led by its retail and telecom businesses.

Deposit rates not to rise despite all-time high credit-to-deposit ratio

The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio is at an all-time high of 79 per cent with bank loan growth touching 15 per cent. But, that may not trigger any sharp rise in bulk deposit rates as banks have a large pool of government bonds that are much above the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) of 19.5 per cent.

Investments worth over Rs 4 trillion pledged at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) has so far attracted investment commitments worth over Rs 4.62 trillion, across sectors.

Q3 net profit rises 20% to Rs 5,586 crore

Private lender on Saturday reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,586 crore for the December quarter. The bank met profit estimates on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and a higher growth in other income.

SBI raises $1.25 billion through bonds from the overseas market

The country's largest lender State Bank of India Saturday said it has raised $1.25 billion through bonds from the overseas market.

Former director Joseph Massey summoned by police in Rs 5,600-cr NSEL scam

Mumbai Police on Saturday summoned former director of the Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) Joseph Massey in connection with the Rs 5600-crore scam at the now-defunct commodities spot exchange.