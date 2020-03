Top business headlines: ONGC m-cap plunges, crude oil dives, and more

From decline of ONGC's market capitalisation, crude oil's free-fall to rescue plan, here are the top news for the evening:





Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) hit an over 15-year low of Rs 78.05, down 12 per cent, on the BSE on Monday as oil plunged over 20 per cent today after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets. has seen its steepest price correction with the stock price plunging 37 per cent in the last two months as against a 13 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combination of exchange traded fund (ETF) sale overhang, lower gas prices, and lower Brent prices drove the decline. Read More...

Crude oil plunges 30% to $30 a barrel; $20 possible going ahead: Analysts

Brent hit $31 a barrel, down nearly 30 per cent in trade on Monday and extended their 10 per cent weekend drop as the world’s biggest crude producers failed to agree on production cuts, kicking off a price war and sending oil into freefall. Saudi Arabia that slashed prices for April delivery by $4-6 a barrel to Asia and $7 to the United States has far more fire-power than Russia in terms of readily available spare oil production capacity, analysts say, and the action is indeed the start of a price war among all producers, which in other words, is nothing but a race to the bottom. Read More...

YES Bank's Rs 10,800 crore bonds could soon turn into wastepaper

The collapse was a train wreck expected to happen. Finance industry professionals had been predicting it for months. When delayed publication of its third quarter results for financial year 2019-20 (Q3FY20), the writing was on the wall. There were big withdrawals by savvy depositors just before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed its 30-day moratorium on March 3. However, the RBI action caught some institutions by surprise. The bailout by State Bank of India (SBI) is accompanied by a categorical guarantee of deposits. But it may leave big bondholders in the lurch. Read More...

Yes Bank may resume normal operations by Friday, says Prashant Kumar