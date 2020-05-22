Top chefs are sharing comfort food recipes to turn their fans into cooks

All of the Mangalorean gassi chef Manu Chandra recently made for an Instagram tutorial, which several hundred of his fans shadowed in their home kitchens, was packed up and dispatched to his friends. The Bengaluru-based founder of Monkey Bar himself eats just once a day.

He was wary about posting anything decadent during weeks of general deprivation in the pandemic, but this coconut-infused curry from the western Indian coast seemed fuss-free enough to be made with whatever meat or vegetables were on hand. Chef Manu Chandra The country’s top chefs, in ...