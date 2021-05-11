Top English medic hopeful new Indian Covid variant will not escape vaccines

-
ALSO READ
UK lowers coronavirus alert level as England prepares to ease curbs
UK PM Johnson warns of 'false complacency' amid coronavirus vaccine rollout
UK to send 1,000 more ventilators to help India fight Covid-19 crisis
Britain asks regulator to assess AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine amid questions
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
-
LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - A new coronavirus variant of concern known as B.1.617.2, first identified in India, appears to be less likely to be vaccine resistant than other variants, English Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.
Whitty said the B.1.617.2 variant was a concern and health officials were keeping a close eye on it.
"Our view is that this is a highly transmissible variant... (but) at this point in time, our view is it is less likely to be able to escape vaccination than some of the other variants," he said at a news conference.
"But the data are not properly in there. So I think we need to be cautious until we've seen clear data that give us an answer one way or the other."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU