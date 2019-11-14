Top events today: Supreme Court verdict on Rafale, Sabrimala, Rahul Gandhi

1. SC to pronounce verdict in Rafale review petitions on Thursday



The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce today its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation. Read more.

2. SC to deliver verdict on Sabarimala temple on Thursday



The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce today its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all age group in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

The apex court will deliver its judgement on as many as 65 petitions -- including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas -- which were filed after its verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala. Read more.

3. SC verdict Thursday on contempt plea against for 'chowkidar chor hai' remark



The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce today its verdict on the criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.



4. Congress-NCP close to allying with Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra



An agenda for governance, not an election manifesto, in which contentious issues like the Uniform Civil Code and Ram Mandir will be kept aside, will be the working document on the basis of which the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena will come together to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra in the near future, top source in the grouping said. Read more.

5. Disqualified MLAs will join BJP today: Karnataka CM



Hours after the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators in Karnataka to contest the December 5 assembly bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said they will be joining the BJP today. Read more.



6. Donald Trump Plans To Release Transcript Of April Ukraine Call On Thursday



US President Donald Trump said that today he would release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Petitions challenging the constitutionality of abrogation of Article 370 may come up for hearing in Supreme Court today. The petitions are pending adjuciation before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.