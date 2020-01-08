Top events: Nationwide strike, RCom CoC meet, Ghosn to hold presser, & more

Central call for nationwide strike

All the central trade unions, except RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday. They feel that the government is disrespectful towards workers in its “policy and action.” Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit due to the strike. A large number of people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Read more...

Reliance Communications' committee of creditors (CoC) will hold a meeting on Wednesday. "We wish to inform you that the 16th meeting of committee of creditors of (RCom) is scheduled to be convened on Wednesday, January 8, 2020," said in a filing to BSE. Read more...

Maharashtra legislature session to ratify SC/ST quota bill



A special one-day session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on January 8 to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. Read more...

Nissan ex-boss to hold press conference



Nissan ex-boss will hold a conference in Beirut on Wednesda a lawyer for Ghosn confirmed two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances surrounding Ghosn's escape from Tokyo remain mysterious, reported Reuters.