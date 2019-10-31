Top events today: J&K becomes a UT, Chidambaram's bail plea and more

Inter-Ministerial meeting on Air India likely

The core group of Secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) is likely to meet today where the Air India Expression of Interest (EoI) could be discussed. The meeting was earlier scheduled for Monday. In the meanwhile, however, the Expenditure Secretary G. C. Murmu has been moved as Lt. Governor of after it became a Union Territory and a new Disinvestment Secretary T. K. Pandey has taken charge in his place.

and Ladakh are officially Union Territories

Preparations are in full swing in Jammu and Kashimr and Ladakh, as the two regions will be formally accorded the status of Union Territory today. Girish Chandra Murmu, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre will take oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Murmu served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before getting appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Radha Krishna Mathur will be sworn-in as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Read here.

Chidambaram's bail plea

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the INX Media case on health grounds. The matter was mentioned before a division bench presided by Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar who kept it for hearing today. Read here

400 delegates will attend 2nd assembly of International Solar Alliance

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said that as many as 400 delegates from across the globe are expected to attend the second Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Thursday. The MNRE is hosting the Assembly of ISA. Read here