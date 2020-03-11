Top events of the day: Delhi violence discussion in LS, UK budget, and more

-
Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence
Having witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for immediate debate on Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday with a discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" figuring in the agenda of the House. Read More
UK to ramp up coronavirus fight in first budget of Johnson government
Britain's new finance minister Rishi Sunak will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of coronavirus on Wednesday, and the Bank of England might add its firepower to the attempt to stave off the risk of a new recession. Read More
Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP
In a blow to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a prominent and promising young face of the organisation, resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP. Read More
