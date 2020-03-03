JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Thinking of giving up social media accounts this Sunday, tweets PM Modi
Business Standard

Top events of the day: Democratic presidential race, Parliament, and more

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha shortly shouted slogans against the government accusing it of failing its duty.

BS Web Team 

Bernie Sanders
March 3 is the biggest day Bernie Sanders (pictured) and the entire presidential primary process, with tens of millions of Americans eligible for exercising their franchises.

Democratic presidential race reduced to a triangular contest ahead of 'Super Tuesday'

On the eve of the crucial "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 US states, the Democratic presidential race appeared to have reduced to a three-way contest. The "Super Tuesday" results would allocate 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin later this summer, which would select its nominee for the presidential elections in November. Read More

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday amid Opposition protests
Parliament's Budget session resumed on Monday after a 20-day long break but proceedings were held up as Opposition parties accused the government of sleeping during last week's riots in Delhi. Read More

CAC to shortlist candidates for selectors' job on Tuesday
The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will finally get down to the work of picking two national selectors at its first meeting here on Tuesday. Read More
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 06:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU