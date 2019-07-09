Top events of the day: India vs NZ semifinal, Naresh Goyal's SC plea & more

SC to hear Naresh goyal's plea against LOC on Tuesday

A judge in the Delhi High Court on Friday recused from hearing a petition filed by Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal seeking to quash the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

After Justice Vibhu Bakhru recused himself, the matter will be listed before another bench on July 9.

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16

The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to embark on its most complex mission ever undertaken as the space agency is gearing to launch Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16.

The landing on the moon is expected to be on September 6, ISRO chairman K Sivan said. Sivan said following the successful launch of the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B, on-board PSLV-C46 Wednesday, the next one- Chandrayaan-2 -is going to be a landmark mission for India.

Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meet on Tuesday

A beleaguered Karnataka Congress on Sunday called a meeting of all its 78 legislators on July 9 to resolve the crisis arising out of nine rebel party lawmakers resigning from their Assembly seats on Saturday.

The decision to hold the CLP meeting was taken at a meeting of the party's state unit leaders, including Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, party's state unit working President Eshar Kandre and party's Karnataka in-charge K.C. Venugopal.

French judges to rule on Tuesday in Orange CEO fraud trial

Orange chief executive Stephane Richard will learn on Tuesday whether he has been convicted or cleared of misconduct in a French fraud trial which will decide his future as head of the country's biggest telecoms operator.

Richard, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges of complicity in fraud and misuse of public funds for allegedly misinforming and disobeying the then French finance minister Christine Lagarde in 2008, when he was her chief of staff.

ICC CWC 2019: Semi-final 1- India vs New Zealand

India will start as fvourites as they take on New Zealand in first semi final of ICC CWC 2019 at Old Trafford. The match is going to start at 3:00 p.m. IST. India topped the league stage with just one loss against hosts England. New Zealand started the World Cup on a high with five wins out of six games but faultered in the fag end of the tournament