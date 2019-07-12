Top events of the day: Infosys Q1 results, India-US trade talks & more

Infosys to announce Q1 results today

India's second largest software services firm Infosys will announce its financial results for April-June quarter on July 12, according to a BSE filing.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held...on Thursday and Friday, July 11 and 12, 2019 to consider the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019...," Infosys said in the filing Friday.

India-US trade talks to restart Friday with little sign of compromise

Indian and US trade negotiators will meet on Friday, with little sign of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners.

A delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try to re-start negotiations on tit-for-tat tariffs that were put on hold because of India's election.

Trump and Modi met in Osaka on the sidelines of a G20 summit in June where they agreed to build ties and sort out thorny trade issues.





Rahul to appear before Ahmedabad court on Friday

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will travel to Ahmedabad on Friday to appear before a court in a defamation case filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its Chairperson. Gandhi last week appeared before a court in Mumbai in response to a defamation suit regarding the murder of journalist and writer Gauri Lankesh for which he had blamed "BJP-RSS ideology".

Amit Shah to chair meeting on Goa's mining crisis today

BJP chief Amit Shah would chair a meeting on the issue of Goa's mining crisis in New Delhi on Friday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the mining portfolio, would attend the meeting.

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order on Maratha reservation on Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea challenging the validity of the June 27 verdict of the Bombay High Court, which gave a go ahead to the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education in Maharashtra. The Bombay High Court had on June 27 upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.