Top events today: Karnataka Speaker selection, OPDs to remain shut and more

Karnataka Assembly to elect new speaker

Following K R Ramesh Kumar's resignation on Monday, Karnataka Assembly is set to elect new Speaker today.

As senior BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was the only candidate to file his nomination papers on Tuesday, it is likely he will be the next Karnataka speaker.

Ramesh Kumar had resigned after a 14-month long tenure under the Congress-JDS coalition government on Monday after the three-day old B S Yediyurappa ministry won the vote of confidence in the assembly

Raj Thackeray likely to meet CM Mamata

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state Secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday.

"They are likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country," a source close to the MNS chief told PTI

OPDs to remain shut in India on against Medical Bill

OPDs in government hospitals across the country will be shut on Wednesday as part of protests against the Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which doctors say will encourage quacks.

As a mark of protest against the Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide 24-hour withdrawal of non-essential services.

Demonstrations and hunger strikes will be held in all states. The IMA has asked medical students to boycott classes in solidarity.

SC to hear pleas on referring petitions challenging 10% quota bill

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday continue hearing arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the general category could be heard by the Constitution Bench.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde heard arguments of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Constitution Amendment.

UP Cong to observe one-day fast demanding BJP to sack Kuldeep Sengar

All Congress district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh will observe a one-day fast between 11 am and 5 pm on Wednesday demanding BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in Unnao rape case, to be expelled from the party.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday informed in a letter that the decision has been taken at the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

IOC, Eicher Motors to declare June quarter results

At least 88 companies, including Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland and Indian Oil Corporation, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results on Monday.

Vivo to unveil much awaited Z5 today

Chinese electronics manufacturer BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand Vivo will launch the Vivo Z5 on Wednesday.

The smartphone boasts triple rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, as per TENAA listing.