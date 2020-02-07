Top events of the day: Lankan PM visit, Auto Expo, Nirbhaya case, and more

-
Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India from Friday
First Canada airlift from Wuhan to land Friday
The first Canadians to be evacuated from the epicenter of the new-coronavirus epidemic departed Wuhan on a government-chartered flight Thursday, Ottawa announced, even as the two nations confront "angry" ties on other issues. Read More
J&K HC to hear PIL seeking stay on release of movie 'Shikara'
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a stay on the release of Hindi movie 'Shikara' which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Read More
SC to hear Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on Nirbhaya case convicts
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Read More
Push on EV, safe vehicles: Auto Expo begins, to open for public from Friday
The 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls kicked-off here on Wednesday with a plethora of auto companies, start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms participating at the mega event. Read More
