JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

All 645 Indians evacuated from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

Top 10 business headlines: GST architecture is my brainchild, says PM
Business Standard

Top events of the day: Lankan PM visit, Auto Expo, Nirbhaya case, and more

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will undertake a four-day state visit to India and hold talks on a number of key areas

BS Web Team 

Mahinda Rajapaksa
Mahinda Rajapaksa

Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India from Friday

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will undertake a four-day state visit to India and hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation, his office announced here on Thursday. Read More

First Canada airlift from Wuhan to land Friday

The first Canadians to be evacuated from the epicenter of the new-coronavirus epidemic departed Wuhan on a government-chartered flight Thursday, Ottawa announced, even as the two nations confront "angry" ties on other issues. Read More

J&K HC to hear PIL seeking stay on release of movie 'Shikara'

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a stay on the release of Hindi movie 'Shikara' which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Read More

SC to hear Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on Nirbhaya case convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Read More

Push on EV, safe vehicles: Auto Expo begins, to open for public from Friday

The 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls kicked-off here on Wednesday with a plethora of auto companies, start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms participating at the mega event. Read More
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 06:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU