Top events of the day: PM to meet Shinzo Abe, odd-even scheme and more

PM to meet his Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, in Bangkok today during his ongoing visit to Thailand. The final day of the visit would witness the Prime Minister attending the 14th East Asia, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits in Bangkok. Read here

Odd-even is back

The odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect in Delhi from today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced among a slew of other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters. It is a part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on the roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in the city. Read here

Suspense continues over Maharashtra govt formation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm. Raut has also said that he will meet the Governor and request him to invite the single largest party to form the government in Maharashtra. Read here

Opposition in the streets

Congress in Karnataka said it would organise state-wide protests from November 4 to 14 on the economic situtation in the country, which it described as as being "in an ICU" as it accused the Modi government of pushing the country towards a 'financial emergency.' The party also warned the union government against signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - free trade agreement, without holding wider consultations. Read here

Q2 results

Financial results of HDFC, IOB, Godrej Agrovet, Saint Gobain and Sundram Fasteners for the September quarter are likely to be announced.

BSNL to open VRS window

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is set to accept applications for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) from Monday, even as the public sector unit (PSU) defaulted on October salaries. BSNL plans to offer VRS to employees above 50 years of age and expects at least 80,000 personnel to avail it, The Hindu Business Line reported