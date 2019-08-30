Top events of the day: Q1 GDP figures, Kartarpur technical meet and more

1. GDP data for Q1 FY 20 to be released today by NSO

India’s GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2020 will be announced today. Many experts who track the high frequency economic indicators have pegged back the growth rate amid weak consumption and declining investments.

An internal assessment of the RBI presented in its Annual Report broadly indicates that real growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for Q1 FY20 is near 5.5 per cent.

2. Yes Bank to hold a board meeting today

Yes Bank will hold a board meeting today to approve a proposal for fund raising. The board will consider raising the funds by way of issuance of equity shares. According to media reports, Yes Bank is looking to raise $1 billion.





3. Technical meeting on opening of Kartarpur Corridor to be held on Friday.

Pakistan on Thursday said that a technical meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will be held on August 30 at the Zero Point. Zero point is the point at which the Indian side of the corridor and the Pakistani side of the corridor will be converging

4. India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue in Delhi on Aug 30

India and US will hold their second Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD) here on August 30 and review implementation of various decisions taken during the previous summit as well as identify future areas of cooperation.

5. Process of claims on NRC will start from Aug 30

The process of claims and objections to the draft NRC in Assam will start from August 30 and continue for a month, a senior Home Ministry official said.

6. India vs West Indies second Test match to begin today

The final Test match between India and West Indies will begin today at Sabina Park, Jamaica. India will look to stamp their authority with another victory and strengthen their position in the ICC Test Championship. The match will start at 8:00 p.m. (IST). India is unlikely to tinker with their winning XI from the first Test, meaning R. Ashwin and Rohit Sharma will be sitting on the bench once again.