Top events of the day: RBI monetary policy, Hero MotoCorp result, and more

RBI to come out with last monetary policy for FY20









SC to hear Sabarimala matter again



The nine-judge bench of will hear the Sabarimala matter again on Thursday. During the day's hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the Apex Court that the issues can be framed in the chambers itself. Read More

Hero MotoCorp tanks 5%, Co to announce December quarter result



According to brokerage firm ICICI Securities, HMCL is expected to report a muted performance in Q3FY20 primarily tracking decline in volumes and associated perils of negative operating leverage amidst benign raw material costs. Amid slowing GDP growth and rising inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil its last monetary policy for the current financial year on Thursday. The sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 would be the last one for the current financial year. Read More

President Donald Trump said that he will issue a formal statement on Thursday after his acquittal on two impeachment charges.

"I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump tweeted. Read More

In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Read More