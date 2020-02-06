Top events of the day: RBI monetary policy, Hero MotoCorp result, and more

-
RBI to come out with last monetary policy for FY20
SC to hear Sabarimala matter again
Hero MotoCorp tanks 5%, Co to announce December quarter result
According to brokerage firm ICICI Securities, HMCL is expected to report a muted performance in Q3FY20 primarily tracking decline in volumes and associated perils of negative operating leverage amidst benign raw material costs. Read More
Trump to make statement Thursday on impeachment acquittal
Ten BJP MLAs to take oath as Ministers on Thursday: Yediyurappa
In a reflection of the discontent and squabbling over the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka, only ten BJP MLAs, all defectors from Congress and JDS, would be inducted as ministers on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Read More
