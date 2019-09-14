Top events of the day: RCEP meet, auction of PM Modi's gifts, and more

RCEP: India prepares final list of products to counter Chinese imports
Aware of its massive trade deficit, India is preparing a final list of products on which it may retain import tariffs for China in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, said official sources. The government has been preparing such a list for a while now, based on its plan of a "differential tariff reduction". China, which has benefited the least, has opposed this move, along with richer economies like Australia and New Zealand.
2700 gifts received by PM Modi to be auctioned; proceeds to be used for cleaning Ganga
Over 2,700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the country will go under the hammer on September 14 and the funds raised will be used for conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said. Currently on display at the National
Gallery of Modern Arts, a total of 2,772 gifts including head gear, shawls, portraits, swords gifted by different organisations and chief ministers to the PM will be auctioned on an online portal designed by the National
Informatics Centre.
Team ready to take on India in T20I, says Temba Bavuma
South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma said on Friday that the players were ready as a team to take on India in the first T20I. "Our preparations have been good. We had tough quality sessions out here. Getting used to the fields, surroundings, and as well as conditions. As a group we are ready to go," Bavuma told ANI. According to him, Indian squad is full of star players and they are the best team, but South Africa's goal is to clinch the series."
