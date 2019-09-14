Top events of the day: RCEP meet, auction of PM Modi's gifts, and more

RCEP: India prepares final list of products to counter Chinese imports





Aware of its massive trade deficit, India is preparing a final list of products on which it may retain import tariffs for China in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, said official sources. The government has been preparing such a list for a while now, based on its plan of a “differential tariff reduction”. China, which has benefited the least, has opposed this move, along with richer economies like Australia and New Zealand.