Top events of today: Samsung Galaxy 10 launch, Zambia Prez visit, and more

The will enter the lunar orbit on Tuesday. The event is likely to take place between 8.30 AM and 9.30 AM. If this manoeuvre is successful, the spacecraft will have to perform four more orbit manoeuvres before it enters into its final orbit. Read more

The cabinet will be expanded on Tuesday. Over 10 ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a cabinet meeting after the expansion. Read more

Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will visit India from August 20 to 22 to review bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Zambia in April last year. The three-day visit of Lungu is at the invitation of Kovind. Read more

will launch its top-end Galaxy Note 10 in India today. The Galaxy Note 10 duo will be unveiled at the Opera House in Bengaluru. The phone has an improved camera, A+ display rating, upgraded chipset, and an advanced S Pen. The Note 10 will be priced at Rs 69,999 and be available in a single 8GB Ram and 256GB storage variant in three colours.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company came out with a Rs 3,125-crore initial public offering on August 6. The issue, the price band was fixed at Rs 775-780 a share. The offer closed on August 8. Promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company will sell shares worth up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will offload shares worth Rs 1,041.67 crore. Daruvala is the Managing Director and one of the partners of Sterling and Wilson.