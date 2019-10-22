Top events today: Bank strike, SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea, and more

Bank unions to go on first major strike against merger

Two pubic sector bank unions have announced first major strike in response to the mega merger of public sector banks announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama in August this year.

Out of 9 public sector bank unions, two workmen unions — All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are backing the strike. Read more

RCEP members to sort out issues hindering trade agreement by today

A ten-day work programme has been prepared by the 16-nation RCEP grouping, which is negotiating a mega free trade agreement, to sort out pending 14 issues by October 22 that are hindering the conclusion of talks, sources said.

These 14 points, which are yet to be resolved, were shared on October 12 during the ninth ministerial meet in Bangkok. Read more

SC verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX media case likely

The Supreme Court is scheduled on Tuesday to pronounce judgement on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him bail in the INX Media corruption case.

Chidambaram was arrested in connection with the graft case on August 21 by the CBI, which has recently chargesheeted him and others, including his son Karti and some bureaucrats. Read more

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Japan, Russia

Union Minister for Oil and Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a four-day visit to Japan and Russia from October 22 to 26.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pradhan's visit comes as a follow up to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum last month. Read more

Govt to auction 7 mineral blocks in Odisha

The government will auction seven mineral blocks having reserves of 148.011 million tonnes (MT) in Odisha from October 22 to November 1.

Of the seven mines to go under the hammer, four are limestone blocks, two are chromite ore mines and one is graphite block, according to mines ministry data. Read more