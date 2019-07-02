Top events today: BJP meet, Mallya case, CBSE compartment exams, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From schools being shut in Mumbai on account of rains to compartment exams, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Mumbai rains: Maharashtra declares July 2 as public holiday

Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.

2. parliamentary party meeting today

The first meeting of the parliamentary party during the ongoing session will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.

3. Class 10, 12 Compartment exams to begin from today

Compartment Exam 2019: The students who could not clear their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board examinations in the first attempt, stand a chance to appear again in the papers through the CBSE compartment examinations. According to the board's official circular, the CBSE compartment examinations 2019 are scheduled to be held on today at 4,974 centres across India.

4. UK High Court to hear Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition today

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been allocated today as the day for a brief hearing to convince a High Court judge that he should be given permission to proceed to a full-blown appeal process against his extradition to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had filed the "renewal application" earlier this month after he failed in his first written attempt seeking leave to appeal in the High Court. The renewal involves a short oral hearing before a High Court judge, now scheduled for July 2, where his lawyers will further plead his case against being extradited to India.

5. Xiaomi's CC-branded smartphone series to launch today in China

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially confirmed first smartphones under its new CC series -- CC9 and CC9e -- that would be launched on July 2.

According to a report in tech portal GSM Arena on Monday, the new CC series would be limited to China as the company is geared up to launch Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India.



6. Calcutta HC to hear Kumar's plea in Saradha case today

The Calcutta High Court will hear former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking quashing of a notice served on him by the CBI.

Justice Asha Arora scheduled the hearing of the petition filed by Kumar, now the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, on July 2 after the CBI lawyer raised the matter before the court.

7. NCST meeting on displacement of tribals due to Naxal violence today

The Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will hold a meeting today with the Union home and tribal affairs ministries on the issue of alleged displacement of tribals from Chhattisgarh due to naxal violence and the demand for their rehabilitation in the state.

The commission has also asked the representatives of the governments of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra to attend the meeting.

8. DU sports trials to commence from July 2

With the Delhi University's sports trials commencing on July 2, the varsity has made arrangements to ensure that aspirants do not face inconvenience and get done with their tests within a day.

This year, in the guidelines we had written that the Delhi University reserves the right to upload the videos of trials, an official said.

"Every centre where the trials will happen have been directed to have the maximum number of videographers so that they can capture every angle. Earlier, there used to be only one videographer but this year, they can have more than one videographer to ensure transparency," he said.

9. Budget session of Gujarat Assembly from today

The budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will commence from today and the state's budget for the current fiscal will be presented on the opening day itself, it was announced here Tuesday.

The budget session, having 20 sittings, will start on July 2 and end on July 25, an official press release said.

The state budget for fiscal 2019-20 would be presented on the first day of the session by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the finance portfolio, it said.

10. Nadda to hold meeting today

working president J P Nadda is likely to hold a meeting with senior party office-bearers on Tuesday to review organisational matters and take stock of the party's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Assembly polls are due in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra later this year.