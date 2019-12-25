Top events today: Christmas celebrations, anti-CAA rally in Bhopal, & more

celebrations

will be celebrated across the world today. In India, celebrations started with midnight mass in churches.



Mass was held in several major churches across the country, including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others.



MP CM to lead anti-CAA rally in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act in state capital Bhopal.

Called 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra', it will start at noon from Rangmahal Talkies and culminate at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha). Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the co-founder of the BJP. Read more

High-level delegation of Bangladesh border guards to arrive in India

A high-level delegation of Bangladesh border guards is set to arrive in India on Wednesday for holding talks with their counterparts BSF, the first meeting between the two sides after an Indian soldier was killed near the border in October.

The 11-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be here for six days and will be led by their Director General Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam. Read more

RSS chief to address public meeting in Hyderabad

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public meeting in Hyderabad as part of the RSS's three-day 'Vijaya Sankalpa Shivir' (camp) beginning from Tuesday. Read more