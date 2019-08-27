Top events today: IndiGo AGM, minority affairs team meet in J&K, and more

-
Minority Affairs Ministry team meet in J&K
A Minority Affairs Ministry team will visit the Kashmir Valley for two days from Tuesday to identify the areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects after provisions of Article 370 was abrogated, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said. He also asserted that those opposing the government's withdrawal of J&K's special status, acting as per their "political prejudice", will also come around to support the move after seeing its impact. Read More
IndiGo AGM
Rahul Bhatia, promoter of IndiGo, is expected to use Tuesday’s annual general meeting (AGM) as a show of strength to assure minority shareholders that all was well with the country’s largest airline. This follows recent allegations of poor governance standards by co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, who had compared IndiGo with a paan ki dukaan (betel shop).
Gangwal, who lives in the US, will not be present at the meeting being held in New Delhi. Read More
S Jaishankar to meet Sergey Larov
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on August 27, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting will come just a few days before the Eastern Economic Forum is due to begin from September 4 to September 6 in Vladivostok. Read More
Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday to express solidarity with the workers of a rail coach factory who are agitating against corporatisation of the unit. In the one-day visit to her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Modern Coach Factory in Aihar area of Lalganj, where the workers are agitating against the "privatisation" of the unit, party sources said. Read More
