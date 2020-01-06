Top events today: Supreme Court to reopen, NATO emergency meeting, and more

Jamia to reopen after weeks-long protests against CAA

The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University is scheduled to reopen on Monday after an extended winter vacation following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to an official statement released by the university, the remaining odd-semester examination will start from January 9 for most of the post-graduate courses. Read more...





On reopening, SC to deal with contentious issues of CAA, Article 370

With the reopening of the Supreme Court on Monday after winter vacation, all eyes will be on the adjudication of contentious issues including controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. The apex court will keep an eye on air pollution matter in which the court has been passing slew of directions from time to time. Read more...



NATO has called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of its military operation in Iraq. On Monday, ambassadors from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will be discussing the situation in the Middle East, including the future of NATO Mission Iraq, which is under the command of Major-General Jennie Carignan of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Seeking to mitigate pollution by encouraging people to use cycles over cars and make Delhi walking-friendly, a dedicated track for cycling and walking would be built in Delhi over the next four years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to lay the foundation of the 'Delhi Cycle Walk' project at Tughlaqabad in south Delhi on Monday. Read more...





New Jharkhand cabinet convenes 3-day assembly session

The first cabinet of the government in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to convene a three-day session of the assembly from January 6. Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem speaker, will conduct the first House till a regular Speaker is elected. Read more...

China to cut reserve ratio by 50 basis points from January 6

China's central bank said Wednesday it will cut the amount of money banks will be required to have on hand from January 6 in an effort to boost the slowing economy. The People's Bank of China announced that the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions would be lowered by 50 basis points. Read more...