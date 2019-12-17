Top events today: SC hearing on Jamia clashes, Nirbhaya case, and more

1. SC to hear pleas on student protests

The Supreme Court took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it must stop immediately.

The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the Act at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamial Millia Islamia University here, said it will not hear this issue in such an atmosphere of violence. Read on...

2. Nirbhaya case: SC to hear review plea of death-row convict

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-cum-murder case seeking a review of the 2017 apex court judgment upholding his death penalty in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan would hear the review plea filed by Akshay Kumar Singh whose lawyer has sought clemency arguing life in Delhi is anyway becoming short due to rising air and water pollution. Read on...

3. Unnao rape: Ex-MLA Sengar's sentencing today

former state legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted on Monday by a court in Delhi for rape under the Indian Penal Code and for the offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault on a child under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



4. Opposition leaders to meet President today over police action against students

Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Tomorrow under the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, almost all important Opposition leaders are meeting President of India," A K Antony said after Congress' protest at India Gate in solidarity with the students. Read on...

5. UP govt to table second supplementary budget today

Adityanath government will table its second Supplementary Budget for the current 2019-20 financial year on the maiden day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on Tuesday. Read on...

6. Protesting fee hike, IIMC students threaten hunger strike from today

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students will launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday against the exorbitant fee structure. The IIMC students have been protesting since December 3. Read on...

7. Musharraf treason case: Pakistan special court to announce verdict today

The verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf would be pronounced today.

The special court ordered 76-year-old Musharraf to record statement by December 5 in the treason case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Dubai-based Musharraf and the Pakistan government, stopped the special court from issuing the verdict on November 28. Read on...

8. Citizenship Act protests: State-wide hartal in Kerala today

Various organisations in Kerala have called for a hartal in the state on December 17 against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and The Register of Citizens (NRC). Read on...